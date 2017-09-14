Las Vegas hotel workers face off in Housekeeping Olympics

Let the games begin! Hundreds of hotel employees cheered each other on as they fought for bragging rights among 17 resorts in Las Vegas.

"Everyone comes out we have a great time, healthy competition and shows their spirit for their property and we love it," Kalen Axam, who works at Flamingo, said.

The annual competition was held Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Competitions included a bed-making competition, where participants made the best-looking bed in the least amount of time, a toilet paper toss, where the contestants tossed rolls of toilet paper into a lidded trash can; and a vacuum race, where participants vacuumed a carpet square free of confetti within 90 seconds.

Mauricio Clark works at Circus Circus. He said his team spent weeks practicing and getting ready for the games.

"The motivation how we all look at each other and get hyped off each other we see one person do good, the next person do good, it's all team work, it's all family love it's all fun," he said.

Participant's said there's no better way to bond and grow closer as a team.

"We became so close, it makes it so much better, closer with our staff, our media, our corporation, every body," Clark said.

The team from The Mirage won the top prize at this year's games.

