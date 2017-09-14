Texas Station hosts career fair in North Las Vegas

Job seekers have the opportunity to search for employment at Jobertising.com's North Las Vegas Career Fair on Thursday.

Texas Station Gambling Hall and Hotel located at 2101 Texas Star Lane will host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and should bring plenty of resumes for employers.

Hundreds of jobs are available from a number of companies including Expedia, Bluegreen Vacations, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, Marshall Retail Group, Asurion, Credit One Bank, Northwest Career College, Nevada Job Connect, Southwest Truck Driver Training, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, The Grandview at Las Vegas and many more.

For more information, visit Jobertising.com.

