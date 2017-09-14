Stadium Authority meeting could speed up construction

As the Raiders prepare for the 2017 home opener in Oakland Sunday, officials in Las Vegas have been preparing for the team’s arrival in 2020. The Stadium Authority is scheduled meet Thursday for the thirteenth time as progress continues toward breaking ground at Russell Road.

"I believe we'll have some signed agreements tomorrow," Las Vegas Stadium Authority board member Tommy White said.

With 21 different items on the agenda, there will be plenty to discuss on Thursday, including the Community Benefits agreement, which has been the main topic of public comment. The document will assure subcontracts to minorities and small businesses when construction gets underway.

"I'm hopeful it will be on the agenda and we could possibly get it passed," White said.

Another topic that continues to be brought up is parking. Clark County requires that the stadium accommodate over 16,000 spaces.

"Just imagine 16,000 cars going out to Las Vegas Boulevard, on a Sunday afternoon when a game is over. It will never work," White said.

That is why White said he believes the Raiders will ask for a variance from the county.

"I think they should start at one number, negotiate their way, county negotiate their way. I don't believe 16,000 spots is using common sense. I think it's being a little pushy," White said.

Parking problems or not, developers have pegged Nov. as the month we will begin to see activity on Russell Road, but Mortenson and McCarthy seem to be speeding up the process.

"All those documents for the pre-job yesterday, have to be in the twenty-fifth of this month, so when they're asking for that tight of a timeline, you're probably going to see dirt being moved in Oct. and that's going to be the real start of the stadium," White said. "When you talk about economic development, the stadium has created hundreds of jobs for my union members already and they're not even working on the stadium."

