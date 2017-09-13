PSA warning against marijuana for pregnant moms draws criticism

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health has plans to release new public service announcements this Dec. warning women about the dangers of ingesting marijuana while pregnant.

Some studies showed that women who get high while pregnant give birth to children who learn slower than their peers. Still, there hasn't been the same amount of testing as tobacco or alcohol exposure.

Rara Rivera, the creator of the "Herbal Mothers" Facebook group, said she would never deny access to a pregnant patient requesting cannabis at her dispensary.

"There's tons of women on (the page) who have smoked while they were pregnant," Rivera said.

Rivera, the mother of a three-year-old boy, works at Acres Cannabis near the Strip. She said she wasn't happy with the state's decision to create a PSA with her tax money.

"People are making it seem like it's wrong for us when it's really not. It's probably the healthiest way to even go through the pregnancy," she said. "I support the light usage of it. Nothing too like crazy."

Unlike alcohol and tobacco, Rivera argued that marijuana is a medicine. She said it helps treat some of the symptoms commonly associated with pregnancy, like nausea. Still, she said she has not been scientifically trained to treat pregnant women with cannabis.

"We as the people selling it to them should not be able to ask questions," Rivera said. "Hormonal changes that go in your body are pretty insane, and it's really hard to deal with, and sometimes you do need that help. So instead of people using the pharmaceuticals, I would rather have them take marijuana ... I'm more of a naturalist."

Rivera has been very open about her struggle with postpartum depression and the way she was able to treat her symptoms with cannabis. She said she only smoked marijuana while pregnant once but stopped because she didn't like the way it made her feel.

The mother said she would rather see taxpayer dollars go toward more research instead of a PSA. The state has not said exactly what its message will entail.

