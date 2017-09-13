Las Vegas house hunter racially discriminated by potential neighbor

The angry resident is seen confronting Ricardo Gomez in this video still (Ricardo Gomez / FOX5).

Ricardo Gomez was house hunting on the east side of the Valley near Mt. Hood Street and Washington Avenue when he got a less-than-friendly welcome from a potential neighbor.

"Go to the ghetto where you belong. This is a nice neighborhood," a video provided to FOX5 by Gomez shows.

Gomez said the woman int he video had asked if she could help him, he replied he was looking to buy a house in the area. Gomez said she didn't seem to believe him.

" I don't want you in my neighborhood," the woman in the video can be heard saying. Ricardo replied by calling her a racist.

Gomez's encounter is pretty tame compared to several racist rants caught on camera in the recent months.

FOX5 went to UNLV Law Professor Sylvia Lazos to ask if these confrontations happening more often or are people quick to pull out their phones and hit record.

Lazos said the answer is both.

"We're seeing kind of an uptick in people expressing and being more forward about what they think about race relations and the other race," Lazos said.

So racists are getting bolder, but so are the people being targeted.



"Kinda like let me record it so people believe me," she added.

More than just wanting to be believed, Gomez told FOX5 he wanted this video to be a teaching moment.



"You need to be held accountable because that's the way you're going to learn. if you want people to treat you with respect, you need to treat people with respect," he said.

