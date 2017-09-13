Student illegally photographed in UNLV women's bathroom - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Student illegally photographed in UNLV women's bathroom

A female student was "unlawfully photographed" while using a women's restroom on the UNLV campus Sunday, University Police said.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, someone used a cell phone to take a photo of the student in the restroom at the Thomas Beam Engineering building. The student yelled for the person to stop and he or she fled, police said. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact UNLV Police Services immediately at (702) 895-3668.

University Police reminded people on campus to "remain vigilant of surroundings" and pre-program the number for University Police in cell phones for use in an emergency: (702) 895-3669.

It also reminded people that campus security escorts are available by calling UNLV Police Services 24 hours a day at (702) 895-3668.

