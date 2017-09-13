Former state treasurer to run for Nevada lieutenant governor - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Former state treasurer to run for Nevada lieutenant governor

This Oct. 3, 2014 file photo Nevada state treasurer Kate Marshall smiles before a debate against Nevada state Senator Barbara Cegavske in Las Vegas. Marshall announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, that she's running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor. (A This Oct. 3, 2014 file photo Nevada state treasurer Kate Marshall smiles before a debate against Nevada state Senator Barbara Cegavske in Las Vegas. Marshall announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, that she's running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor. (A
RENO, NV (AP) -
Former Nevada state Treasurer Kate Marshall says she's running for lieutenant governor.
In an announcement Wednesday, the Democrat from Reno pointed to her experience as a federal antitrust attorney and deputy state attorney general before her two terms as state treasurer.
She'll face Republican state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who announced last week he's seeking the position now held by GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison. Hutchison isn't seeking re-election.
Roberson campaign adviser Robert Uithoven called Marshall a failed liberal who lost statewide elections including a 2011 special election to now-Congressman Mark Amodei.
Marshall was elected state treasurer in 2006 and 2010.
Her announcement lists endorsements from several state Democratic leaders including former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, current Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto and congressional Reps. Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen.

