Skye Canyon to host chalk competition

A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
A Northern Arizona University student is in the ICU with a rare type of meningitis that started with what she thought was a common cold and a sore throat.More >
A Northern Arizona University student is in the ICU with a rare type of meningitis that started with what she thought was a common cold and a sore throat.More >
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven Sunday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven Sunday night.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at Solaire Apartments on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue Tuesday, Metro said.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at Solaire Apartments on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue Tuesday, Metro said.More >
Boxer Adrien Broner shoved a woman and knocked a man out on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report.More >
Boxer Adrien Broner shoved a woman and knocked a man out on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report.More >