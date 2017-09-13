Skye Canyon to host chalk competition

The logo for FOX5 written in chalk at Skye Canyon. (Alyssa Deitsch/FOX5)

Skye Canyon, in the northwest portion of the Valley, is looking for chalk artists.

The community will hold its inaugural Chalk+Cheers competition and fair on Sept. 30. Artists will compete for cash prizes in three categories including high school, university or student and professional.

First place in each category will win $250, second place will win $100 and third will receive $50.

There is no fee to enter the contest but it is limited to 45 artists.

The theme for the competition is "Base Camp for the Great Outdoors," the artists must base their work on four concepts, Nevada landscapes, outdoor lifestyle, outdoor sports, and abstract outdoor. Artists will receive supplies, but they can also bring their own. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Artists can apply online here. More information on the event can be found here.

