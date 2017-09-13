Consumers freeze credit after Equifax data breach

As Equifax continues to deal with the fallout from the data breach that exposed the information of 145 million Americans, people are turning to “credit freezing” to protect themselves.

It offers the ultimate protection because anyone trying to open up a fraudulent account in your name would be blocked.

There are a few questions to answer before deciding if credit freezing is the correct step. If there are plans to buy a new home or buy anything that requires a loan, then it is best to not freeze credit.

A credit freeze will not stop history from growing. It will just limit who can see the credit report and who can gain the access to credit information. Information can still be released to any existing creditors or debt collectors.

The cost of credit freezing varies from $2 to $10.

