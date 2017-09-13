California kidnapping suspect refuses to be extradited from Nevada

A man suspected of kidnapping a California woman refused to be extradited out of Nevada during a court appearance.

Joseph Hetzel, 52, appeared in Henderson Justice Court Wednesday morning.

Hetzel refused to sign an extradition waiver to be sent back to California. A judge said the district attorney's office has a few days to file a complaint and the requesting state has 90 days to complete the extradition.

Hetzel was taken into custody on Sept. 5 at a Henderson Dotty's Gaming and Spirits, one day after he dropped off his kidnapping victim, Virginia Paris, in front of the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson. Paris was assisted by hotel staff after she was dropped off. Hetzel left the property shortly after.

Hetzel allegedly kidnapped Paris after she got off work in California. The pair went to Arizona and Nevada, where the two wed at a chapel.

The pair had previously dated for a few months before she obtained a restraining order against Hetzel stemming from a domestic incident.

