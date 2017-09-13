49 employers expected at CSN job fair

The exterior of a College of Southern Nevada building appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 9. (FOX5)

The College of Southern Nevada is hosting a career fair featuring several employers Wednesday.

It will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the North Las Vegas campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue. It will take place in the June Whitley Student Lounge.

At least 49 employers are expected to attend including FOX5, the Clark County School District, Allegiant Air, Apple, Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos, MGM Resorts International, and more.

The fair is open to students and the rest of the public.

Job seekers are asked to dress in interview attire, bring resumes, and be prepared for immediate interviews.

