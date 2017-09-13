3 Las Vegas apartments damaged during fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Sept. 13, 2017. (Source: CCFD)

Clark County fire officials said three apartments were damaged during a fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 1 a.m. at the Desert Point Apartments on 995 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street.

According to the department, arriving crews found an apartment on the third floor on fire. A second alarm was called to make sure there was enough personnel on scene to fight the fire. Units from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also assisted with the blaze.

The fire heavily damaged one unit and caused water damage in two others.

The department said it is unknown how many people in the three units had to be relocated.

"There is some question whether the fire apartment was occupied or if squatters were living there," the department said.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

Damage was estimated at $75,000, the department said. The cause remains under investigation.

