Pedestrian killed in crash near Hard Rock Hotel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian killed in crash near Hard Rock Hotel

Posted: Updated:
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tuesday night. 

The incident occurred at 11:23 p.m. near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue. 

Police said the pedestrian was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Ford Mustang. 

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

The driver of the Ford did not show signs of impairment, police said. 

Paradise was closed between Harmon and Hard Rock Drive during the investigation, police said. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.