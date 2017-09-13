Pedestrian killed in crash near Hard Rock Hotel

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 11:23 p.m. near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Ford Mustang.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Ford did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Paradise was closed between Harmon and Hard Rock Drive during the investigation, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased.

