Pedestrian killed in crash near Hard Rock Hotel

A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
A Northern Arizona University student is in the ICU with a rare type of meningitis that started with what she thought was a common cold and a sore throat.More >
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven Sunday night.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at Solaire Apartments on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue Tuesday, Metro said.More >
Boxer Adrien Broner shoved a woman and knocked a man out on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report.More >
