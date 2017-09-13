Armed robbery ends in gun, drug bust - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed robbery ends in gun, drug bust

Armed robbery ends in gun, drug bust

Posted: Updated:
These are some of the weapons recovered at the suspect's home (FOX5). These are some of the weapons recovered at the suspect's home (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An armed robbery in the northwest Valley led police to a drug and gun bust.

The call came in last week Thursday, according to police. Two suspects held a man at gunpoint and stole his backpack.  

“The two suspects took a gun and put it in the suspect's mouth,” Metro Captain Sasha Larkin said.  “So forcefully that it cut the victims gums, they stole his backpack and fled in a car in an unknown direction.”

Larkin said one officer came up with a car description and was able to find it near Lake Mead Boulevard and the U.S. 95 and follow it home.

“[Officers] saw one of the suspects walk towards the front of the house. He came around towards the officers,” Larkin said.

After a verbal confrontation, Larkin says officers arrested the first suspect. The second suspect snuck out the back of the house where officers arrested him. The third suspect was arrested without incident, Larkin said.

The suspect's charges include robbery with a deadly weapon. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.