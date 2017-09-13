Armed robbery ends in gun, drug bust

These are some of the weapons recovered at the suspect's home (FOX5).

An armed robbery in the northwest Valley led police to a drug and gun bust.

The call came in last week Thursday, according to police. Two suspects held a man at gunpoint and stole his backpack.

“The two suspects took a gun and put it in the suspect's mouth,” Metro Captain Sasha Larkin said. “So forcefully that it cut the victims gums, they stole his backpack and fled in a car in an unknown direction.”

Larkin said one officer came up with a car description and was able to find it near Lake Mead Boulevard and the U.S. 95 and follow it home.

“[Officers] saw one of the suspects walk towards the front of the house. He came around towards the officers,” Larkin said.

After a verbal confrontation, Larkin says officers arrested the first suspect. The second suspect snuck out the back of the house where officers arrested him. The third suspect was arrested without incident, Larkin said.

The suspect's charges include robbery with a deadly weapon.

