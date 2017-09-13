UNLV leads nation in diversity

U.S. News and World Report named UNLV the most diverse campus in the country.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels are in a three way tie with Andrews University and Rutgers University after coming in second place for the past two years.

University President Len Jessup said their ranking as "most diverse" is apparent to anyone who walks on campus.

"We just walked around to get a feel for what students were doing, and it was packed with students studying, and you could see that this is now the most diverse campus in the country," Jessup said.

More than half of UNLV's undergrads identify as a minority. Last spring, the campus launched a new multicultural center, and this year, school leaders were quick to speak out in favor of their undocumented students.

President Jessup said “This ranking is a reflection of the changing demographics of our state and our nation, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this change.”

