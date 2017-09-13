Metro: Woman sought in connection with armed robberies

The armed suspect fled the scene of the robberies in this 2-door white Fiat (LVMPD).

LVMPD released this surveillance still of the female suspect (LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a woman connected to two armed robberies in the southwest Valley.

The first incident occurred at a business in the 1100 block of East Pyle Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The second robbery took place at a second business less than three miles away in the 9400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Metro said an undisclosed amount of money was taken in each robbery and no injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect's getaway car; a white 2-door Fiat.

Police described the suspect as 25-30 years old, 5'7"-5'9" tall, and weighing about 200 to 250 pounds. She wore a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black rimmed glasses during the robberies.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

