Why old iPhones break down when a new model is released

Many iPhone users complain their older models break down when a new version is released.

In 2007, the late Steve Jobs brought iPhones into the world. This year, the company is celebrating the anniversary by announcing new iPhones ahead of the holidays.

However, with new iPhones, come theories behind their lifespans. Many on social media have expressed concerns over their iPhones slowing down or stalling when a new iPhone is released.

Cell phone experts like Master Tech Kim Santiago said no.

"I have heard those rumors before," Santiago said. "I feel like it's just a coincidence."

Santiago works at Phones Gone Wild across from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He said he notifies complaints around a new release, but it's been a year since the last release.

"I've seen some people the way they take care of phones is pretty bad," Santiago said. "They don't even have a case on it and have it around dirty areas."

That is probably why chargers may no longer work after a year.

"A lot of times there is a lot of lint and dirt that gets stuck from your pockets," Santiago said. "So get a q-tip or toothpick and clean that out if it starts to not change."

He said there are usually three issues that arise.

"Most common is the screen problem," Santiago. "Also, the charging port and the power button."

"A lot of times when the new software comes out," Santiago said. "If you're running on the older software, it might slow down if you're not going to upgrade it."

He added for anyone still using an iPhone 5 or older: time is limited. The compatibility will soon be obsolete, but there is one way to get your money's worth out of the iPhone.

"It depends on you to take care of it," Santiago said.

