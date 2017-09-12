CCSD Police investigating hack of Foothill High's Twitter accoun - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD Police investigating hack of Foothill High's Twitter account

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

CCSD Police said they are investigating an apparent hack of Foothill High School's Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

A string of tweets bashing the school system, its security and the Henderson school's leadership were posted between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Some tweets urged for a change in school policies and urged readers to "resist." One tweet included a photo-shopped image of Foothill High School principal Lisa Burkhead's head on a topless woman's body. 

Captain Ken Young of CCSD Police said the department is aware of the issue and will address the incident Wednesday.

