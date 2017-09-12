Miami Central High School stuck with new practice 'field' off the Strip

Hurricane Irma has left Miami, but the Miami Central High School football team still can't leave Las Vegas to get back home. On Tuesday, the nationally-ranked team decided to get back to practice in its hotel parking lot, just off the Las Vegas Strip.

"It's just no nothing. No grass. No contact. No tackling. No nothing," safety Davonta Wilson said. "It's real hot down here. It's a different type of hot (compared to) Florida."

The players have been stuck for days. The only thing they've seen of the city they left behind are pictures from their families.

For the team's kicker, Angel Lopez, practice is especially tough. No grass. No cleats. No field goal post.

"I actually thought that Vegas would be a little bit more fun, have grass around here like at home," Lopez said. "Apparently all I see is rocks and dirt. Unfortunate for me."

Still, the team is especially thankful that the hurricane didn't hit worse. Head Coach Roland Smith Jr. said none of the kids had major damage to their homes, just some trees that blew over on top of cars.

The Rockets are coming off of a big win on national television against Bishop Gorman High School. The losing team has since offered to pay for Miami Central's hotel room.

"Bishop Gorman, they've been very kind to us," Lopez said. "Even though it was an upset for them, they still treat us like family."

"It's just amazing how people all come together to help a team that's stuck in Vegas. It's just -- it's incredible," right tackle Jalen Thelmas said. "If another team was in the same situation as us, I'm hoping that my team would come together and do the same thing for them."

Even though most of the players and coaches have started to fall in love with Las Vegas, they're still antsy to get home and hug their parents. That includes the head coach.

"I was worried about my mom," Coach Smith said. "I couldn't communicate with her. We said our prayers and everything worked out for the best."

"Right now instead of being in Vegas, I'd actually rather be in school," Lopez said. "Being at school is being at home."

The team hopes to fly back to Florida on Friday. They still plan on working out every day and hope to find a real practice field by Wednesday or Thursday.

