2 bodies found in apartment on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway

LVMPD officers speak with neighbors of the deceased at Solaire Apartments Sept. 12, 2017 (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at Solaire Apartments on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue Tuesday, Metro said.

A neighbor called a manager saying a foul odor was coming from an apartment. The property manager opened the door found a dead woman near the doorway. The property manager left and called 911.

The fire department arrived to confirm the woman was dead and found another body inside the apartment. Police said the cause of death is unknown.

It's estimated the bodies were in the unit for about two weeks without any electrical power, police added.

