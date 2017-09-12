Conservative event moved after security concerns over Arpaio

This weekend in Las Vegas will be a busy one, the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will be happening at the T-Mobile, and it's Mexican Independence Day. Across from the T-Mobile at the Tropicana, there is also an event, the Conservative Leadership Conference.

"It was just recently we got Sheriff Joe to come and speak," Chuck Muth, the event's organizer said.

If you aren't familiar with Arpaio, he is the man that President Trump recently pardoned. Arpaio, who is a former sheriff in Arizona, was convicted of criminal contempt after he refused to stop participating in a program that was found to target undocumented immigrants.

"We had decided after our President pardoned [Arpaio] for that little misdemeanor thing, and he should have," Muth said. "We decided to award him the Courage Under Fire Award."

So not only will Arpaio be here for Mexican Independence Day, during the fight of a popular Mexican Boxer, but he will be receiving an award. That combination is exactly why Metro is concerned about tension. And they were right, a Facebook Event called "Unwelcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" Sheriff Joe Arpaio was recently created. FOX5 spoke to the events creators, three women; Jean Green, Liliana Vanegas and Yesenia Moya de Marin over the phone.

"This demonstration is incredibly important. By pardoning Arpaio, [President Trump] was giving a go ahead for other law enforcement offices to say 'this is okay'. This happened in one state I cannot imagine it happening in this whole country," one organizer said.

Green, Vanegas, and Moya De Marin were also behind the Las Vegas Women's March earlier this year. They said when they heard that Arpaio was speaking, they had to act.

"This was all premeditated, bringing [Arpaio] here on the 16th giving him an award, they knew what they were doing," the organizers said.

Chuck Muth, the organizer of the Conservative Leadership Conference says since the Arpaio announcement, he's been getting threats.

"The things I can say on television that they said to me, including [calling me] a Nazi, KKK, and that is just mild compared to what we got," Muth said.

Because of the concerns, Muth said he had to move his event from the Tropicana to a secret undisclosed location.

"The Tropicana has been great to us, we did not want to risk property damage, or Metro Police Officers, in case something did break out," he explains.

The conference attendees will be alerted early Saturday morning about the new location, and in case protestors make their way to the new location he's hired extra security. As for the demonstrators, they say they still plan to peacefully protest outside the Tropicana and expect around 200 people.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.