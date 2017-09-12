Conservative event moved after security concerns over Arpaio

Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >
Hotel employees found the body of a missing 19-year-old Chicago woman Sunday inside a suburban hotel's freezer.More >
An elderly man was shot in the leg in an apparent road rage incident near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street Sunday night, according to Henderson Police.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven Sunday night.More >
Six vehicles collided Monday afternoon on the U.S. Highway 95 at Decatur Boulevard, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
A 21-year-old man from Pahrump was arrested and accused of killing his 6-month old baby, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Boxer Adrien Broner shoved a woman and knocked a man out on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report.More >
