UNLV celebrates 60th anniversary with birthday bash

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and UNLV President Len Jessup address the crowd durig the university's 60th anniversary party (Roger Bryner / FOX5). Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and UNLV President Len Jessup address the crowd durig the university's 60th anniversary party (Roger Bryner / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas celebrated its 60th anniversary with an outdoor birthday bash to mark the occasion. 

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman helped ring in the university's birthday party on Tuesday. Hundreds of students and faculty came together at Pida Plaza by the Student Union building for birthday cake, fun activities and giveaways. 

UNLV President Len Jessup is expected to give his annual State of the University Address on Sept. 14, according to a university release.

The university plans to celebrate its anniversary with a number of events scheduled throughout the fall semester. 

Visit unlv.edu/60 for a complete list of campus events. 

