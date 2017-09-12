Woman struck, killed by Clark County truck identified

A woman is dead after being hit by a Clark County truck on Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road Tuesday morning, according to Metro Police. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a 73-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a Clark County vehicle on Sept. 5.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Penny Schiestel died as a result of the collision.

According to police, Schiestel was walking outside of a marked crosswalk near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road when she was hit by a Clark County vehicle described as a Ford pickup truck as it attempted to reverse in an active construction zone.

Schiestel was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

