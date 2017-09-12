2 Clark County firefighters injured battling blaze

A Clark County fire station is shown in an undated image. (File)

Two Clark County Fire Department firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a townhome on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire at 12:41 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Desert Inn Road near Sandhill Road.

Both firefighters were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said. Further details were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

The estimated amount of damage and cause of the fire are pending, the department said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.