4 charged in connection with armored car robberies in Southern Nevada

Authorities investigate an incident near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Parkway on Sept. 8, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Four people arrested on Sept. 8 in connection with a series of armored car robberies in Southern Nevada made their initial appearances in federal court Monday.

Trayvale Harrison, 30, of Barstow, California, Phillip Shiel, 22, of Los Angeles, California, Randel Burge, 35, and Ianthe Rowland, 34, both of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Harrison, Burge, and Rowland each face an additional four charges of interference with commerce by robbery.

FOX5 cameras captured all four suspects as they were taken into custody by law enforcement. Las Vegas Metro police at the time said only three suspects were arrested.

During the hearing, Harrison, Shiel, and Burge were detained and Rowland was released.

According to the criminal complaint, the four suspects allegedly planned to rob armored vehicles in Las Vegas and Henderson. The robberies took place between June and August of this year.

The first robbery took place on June 2, at the Green Valley Grocery in the 5300 block of South Fort Apache Road, near Hacienda Avenue.One of the suspects was armed when he or she told a Loomis armored vehicle guard to drop the money bags as the guard left the store. Exactly one month later, two armed men wearing ski masks robbed a Garda armored vehicle in front of a Walmart in the 400 block of East Silverado Ranch, near Bermuda Road. On Aug. 14, a Loomis armored vehicle was robbed in front of a Wells Fargo in the 100 block of North Pecos Road, near Wigwam Parkway. On Aug. 25, a Loomis armored truck was robbed n front of a Wells Fargo in the 400 block of Windmill Lane, near Bermuda Road. In all four robberies, the suspects stole money bags.

On Sept. 8, the suspects were planning to rob another armored vehicle at Chase Bank near Windmill Lane and Eastern Avenue when they were taken into custody by law enforcement.

The suspects face up to life in prison for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

