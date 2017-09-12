Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash north of Kyle Canyon

A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the incident at 5:18 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 in between Corn Creek Road and Kyle Canyon Road.

A male on a motorcycle was struck by an older model four-door sedan driven by a female, NHP said. The motorcyclist was ejected and struck by another four-door sedan driven by a man.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, NHP said.

Southbound U.S. 95 was restricted to one lane as NHP's fatal detail investigated the crash.

