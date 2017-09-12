Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash north of Kyle Canyon - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash north of Kyle Canyon

Posted: Updated:
A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE) A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Tuesday. 

Troopers responded to the incident at 5:18 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 in between Corn Creek Road and Kyle Canyon Road. 

A male on a motorcycle was struck by an older model four-door sedan driven by a female, NHP said. The motorcyclist was ejected and struck by another four-door sedan driven by a man. 

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, NHP said. 

Southbound U.S. 95 was restricted to one lane as NHP's fatal detail investigated the crash. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.