Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman said she was approached by the suspect at the entrance of 1351 Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. She said the suspect took out a knife and slashed her. The male suspect then took her purse with cash, her ID, and bank card.

The suspect left the area on foot, police said.

The victim walked to a 7-Eleven at 1215 Stewart where police and medical personnel were called. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening lacerations to her arms and hands.

The suspect has not been arrested, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

