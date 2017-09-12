Cool temperatures to return to Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cool temperatures to return to Southern Nevada

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It will be sunny and hot in Southern Nevada Tuesday. 

Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday.

There are slight chances of thunderstorms in our local mountains and there are better chances in northwest Mohave County.

Monsoonal moisture will start to move out of the valley on Wednesday. 

