130 airport police chiefs gather on Sept. 11 for safety conference

About 130 police chiefs from national airports gathered at their annual safety conference in Las Vegas Monday.

It was a day of remembrance, Sept. 11, when attendees spoke about how safety at airports changed forever 16 years ago.

The conference kicked off at the 5.11 Tactical store just west of the Las Vegas Strip with food and beverages.

"Our adversaries are going to keep on changing their tactics. As long as we continue to meet as groups and we can get out in front of what they’re doing, we become safer every day," Kevin Murphy, executive director of the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network said.

"Things are tough for law enforcement. So anything we can do and the gear and the apparel that we do to make them safer and accomplish their mission, that’s what this is all about," Christopher Schneider, executive director of agency relations at 5.11 Tactical said.

LTC Dave Grossman, the world's leading expert in human aggression and the roots of violence, is the conference keynote speaker Tuesday.

