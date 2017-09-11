Roof collapse closes doors, opens frustration for popular Las Vegas Thai spot

A popular Thai restaurant closed Friday after much of its roof and ceiling collapsed. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

A renowned Las Vegas Thai food restaurant closed its doors to clean up from last week's storms. Lotus of Siam will be closed for at least a month after heavy rain collapsed part of the roof, its management said.

"You start to see little drips and drops coming from the ceiling, next thing you know one tile came down," said manager Penny Chutima.

Chutima said the collapsed roof could have been avoided.

"We wouldn't have had an issue of my landlord let me do things, kinda like my way," she said.

Due to their lease, the shop managers aren't able to hire their own contractors to fix roof issues, they also pay a common area maintenance fee on top of rent to deal with exactly these types of problems.

"It's been an ongoing situation where there would be a lot of leaks, and we have notified our landlord," Chutima said.

The dentist next door said he had a similar issue.

"Constantly just water starts pouring down whenever it rains, if you look at the color of the ceiling tile its been replaced so many times by our own handymen," dentist David Ting said.

"It's not personal; we're not saying he's a bad landlord. All we ask is that he get this condition taken care of," Ting added.

One of the landlords said he started working on repairing the roof before the storm.

"We're in process. Unfortunately the timing was bad because we didn't expect the storm to be as strong as it was," Mark Kaufman said.

He said he hopes to be done by the end of the year. Chutima said she wants the restaurant back open by their Nov. anniversary.

Regardless of the roof issues, she said she won't leave the location Lotus of Siam has called home for 19 years.

"You know the whole saying goes: 'Never forget where you came from.' Well, we're never gonna leave where we came from," Chutima said.

