Police: 26-year-old shoots elderly man following stop sign argument

Surveillance video showed the moment a 77-year-old man was shot in the leg near Pacific and Van Wagenen Sunday. On Monday, Henderson Police explained why this happened.

"It sounds like this was a traffic argument, over right of way at a stop sign," Officer Rod Pena said.

Police said the man was riding in a red Ford Explorer, when a white Toyota came up alongside and fired multiple shots through the passenger door. One of those shots hit the elderly man in the leg and officers were called at 6:46 p.m.

Sharon Williams said she was bartending at a place right by the shooting.

"Police were all up and down here," she said pointing. "Then everyone just ended up in the church parking lot," she said while pointing to a parking lot across the street.

Williams said it was pandemonium; no one knew what was happening and customers kept running out to see what was happening.

"I was trying to tell people, 'If there's someone out there with a gun, do not be out there!" she said.

There wasn't a person out there with a gun, because the shooter fled immediately after. Meanwhile, people nearby ran to the victim to make sure he was okay. They people ended up helping police, Pena said.

"We had individuals who were important and led detectives to arrest the suspect in this case," Pena said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Keith was arrested Monday morning just before 4:00 a.m.. He's being charged with battery with a deadly weapon, and discharging a weapon into a occupied vehicle.

As for the victim, he was shot in the leg and taken to Sunrise to be treated, but is expected recover.

"This could have been a more serious crime, obviously this is already a serious crime, but this could have resulted in a homicide," Pena said.

Keith was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.