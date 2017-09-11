Springs Preserve hosts Autumn Plant Sale

A family poses with plants purchased at the Springs Preserve annual plant sale in 2016 (Springs Preserve).

Spruce up your garden this fall with sustainable desert plants that won't run up your water bill.

Springs Preserve will host the 8th Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, September 16 at 333 South Valley View Boulevard. A variety of water-efficient plants are available for seasoned gardeners or for those trying to put their green thumb to use this season.

Give your home garden a southwest feel with drought-tolerant plant species that are only available for purchase at Spring Preserve such as Goat's Horn Cactus, Arizona Milkweed, Desert Cotton and many more unique plant species.

Gardening experts will be available for anyone with questions about plant care and gardening.

Springs Preserve members get a first look at the sale from 7 to 8 a.m. They will also receive a 10% discount on all plant purchases.

The free event opens to the general public at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a wagon to transport purchases to their vehicles.

Also, Springs Preserves is accepting the plant pots once gardeners take the plants home. Contribute to this eco-friendly recycling program by dropping off the pots at Springs Preserve from September 16 to October 1.

