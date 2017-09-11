Woman in critical condition from 6 car pileup on 95 and Decatur - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman in critical condition from 6 car pileup on 95 and Decatur

Six vehicles collided Monday afternoon on the U.S. Highway 95 at Decatur Boulevard, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Photo: Andy Miranda) Six vehicles collided Monday afternoon on the U.S. Highway 95 at Decatur Boulevard, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Photo: Andy Miranda)
Six vehicles collided Monday afternoon on the U.S. Highway 95 at Decatur Boulevard, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Only two lanes remained open as officers investigated the scene. NHP asked drivers to avoid the area.

