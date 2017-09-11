Report: Boxer Adrien Broner shoves woman, knockouts man on Vegas Strip

Adrien Broner is shown in a screenshot of a video obtained by TMZ. (Source: TMZ)

Boxer Adrien Broner shoved a woman and knocked a man out on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report.

TMZ reported Broner was taking pictures with fans on Friday when he "snaps" and appears enraged as he walks by the MGM. A female who was with him tried to calm him down but he "violently" shoved her then knocked a man out.

TMZ said it was unclear if Broner knew the man but the incident was all caught on camera.

Security spoke to Broner but let him go after the incident, TMZ reported.

FOX5 reached out to Broner's representatives but they said they are not commenting on the incident.

Broner is a four-time world champion boxer, who was previously mentored by Floyd Mayweather, according to TMZ.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.