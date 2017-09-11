NHP investigating deadly crash in Mountain Springs

A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are responding to a deadly crash in Mountain Springs Monday afternoon.

According to NHP's site, troopers responded to the call at about 1 p.m. on Nevada Route 160 and Williams Ranch Road.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately made available.

Nevada DOT reported on Twitter that center lanes are blocked and motorists should expect delays.

1:30 PM, Crash on SR160 at Mountain Springs/Williams Ranch Rd in Las Vegas. Center lanes blocked. Expect delays — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) September 11, 2017

