NHP investigating deadly crash in Mountain Springs - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHP investigating deadly crash in Mountain Springs

Posted: Updated:
A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE) A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)
MOUNTAIN SPRINGS, NV (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are responding to a deadly crash in Mountain Springs Monday afternoon. 

According to NHP's site, troopers responded to the call at about 1 p.m. on Nevada Route 160 and Williams Ranch Road. 

Additional details on the crash were not immediately made available. 

Nevada DOT reported on Twitter that center lanes are blocked and motorists should expect delays. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.