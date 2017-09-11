It's no secret that Subaru loves dogs and so does FOX5!

That’s why FOX5 and Subaru of Las Vegas are teaming up again for its second annual Take 5 to Care: Subaru Loves Pets - Blanket & Adoption Drive.

Stop by Subaru of Las Vegas now thru Thursday, October 5th to donate clean blankets, towels and dog treats that will benefit three Las Vegas rescues; Wagging Tails, The Animal Foundation and Nevada SPCA . All three rescues are committed to saving local, abandoned dogs by giving them a second

chance at life.

DONATION DROP-OFF NOW THRU OCT. 5TH

Subaru of Las Vegas

5385 W Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas 89146

Monday – Saturday

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Then on Friday, October 13th join FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones and FOX5 Anchor Christine Maddela at Subaru of Las Vegas’ Brand New Location as they go LIVE from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for our On-Air Adoption Drive.

Meet dozens of dogs and puppies looking for a forever home.

FOX5’S LIVE DONATION & ADOPTION DRIVE FRIDAY, OCT. 13TH

Subaru of Las Vegas’ Brand New Location

6455 Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas 89118

8a to 6p

*Adoption fees will apply.

To learn more about the dogs up for adoption, click on the links below.