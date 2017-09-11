Father accused of killing infant in Pahrump

A 21-year-old man from Pahrump was arrested and accused of killing his 6-month old baby, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell Robinson was arrested for open murder and child abuse causing substantial bodily harm on Saturday.

Citing the investigation, which began on Sept. 4, Nye County Sheriff's deputies and Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Services responded to a home in the 2000 block of West Simkins Street after receiving a call that the infant had stopped breathing. The baby was taken to Desert View Hospital where the child was revived before being transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where he or she remained on life support.

Medical examinations revealed that the infant's grave condition was caused by intentional abuse and head trauma.

The infant died from traumatic head injuries on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

On Saturday, detectives interviewed Robinson, who admitted to shaking the baby "too hard." He admitted to shaking the baby several times on the day he or she stopped breathing.

Robinson is being held without bail, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact detectives by email here or by phone at 775-751-7000.

