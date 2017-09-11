Southern Nevada marks anniversary of Sept. 11

A flag with the names of the people who died on Sept. 11, 2001 at Palo Verde High School. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Locals in Southern Nevada are marking the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11.

The JROTC's Saber Team Commander at Valley High School held a remembrance ceremony in front of the school at 6:30 a.m.

The first of many 9/11 remembrance events about to begin with JROTC at Valley High School. pic.twitter.com/lweuQGv0ao — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) September 11, 2017

A flag ceremony was held at Palo Verde High School in honor of Barbara Edwards. She was a teacher at the high school before she lost her life when a plane crashed into the Pentagon building.

Palo Verde HS Honoring Barbara Edwards with a very special flag with all the names of the men and women who died on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/xgXWx4Lejr — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) September 11, 2017

According to the Pahrump Valley Times, two ceremonies will be held. From 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. a ceremony will be held at the First Responders Memorial site in the Calvada Eye. Another remembrance event will be held at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue beginning at 6;30 p.m.

Gov. Brian Sandoval also signed an executive order for all flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor or Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The governor will also attend a memorial service in Fallon, Nevada.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.