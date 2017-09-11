Gas prices rise in Las Vegas

Gas prices rose by four cents in the Las Vegas Valley, according to GasBuddy.

The survey showed the average cost of fuel stood at $2.72 per gallon in Las Vegas on Monday.

Including the change in price, fuel prices were 28.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and it was 17.8 cents per gallon higher than last month.

The national average increased by 1.8 cents to $2.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Including the change in price, the national average increased by 30.4 cents per gallon during the last month and was 48.1 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average in the state of Nevada also increased. It rose by 5.1 cents per gallon to $2.92.

The rise in gas prices is attributed to Hurricane Harvey, GasBuddy reported. "However, the effects finally starting to weaken as refineries return to production and fuel begins to flow once again from many Houston refineries, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

DeHaan said motorists should not expect to see any impact on gasoline prices due to Hurricane Irma because of the path the storm is expected to take.

"With the summer driving season now over, motorists stand to benefit from falling demand," DeHaan added.

