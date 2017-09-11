Cox offers free calls to the Caribbean

Cox announced it will offer free calls to the Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma.

The company announced that it is providing free unlimited calling to people impacted by the storm.

Calls from Cox Digital Telephone customers to landline and wireless telephone numbers in the Caribbean will be free until Sept 24. The free calling period is automatic for all digital telephone customer with a long distance plan.

Cox said customers do not need to do anything to receive the discount, it will be automatically applied to their account for long distance calling to the British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas.

