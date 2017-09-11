Nellis Air Force Base airmen depart for Irma recovery efforts

Airmen depart for Irma recovery efforts on Sept. 11, 2017. (NellisAFB/Twitter)

Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base departed to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts Monday.

The air force base tweeted early in the morning that the team was preparing to leave.

BREAKING: Airmen depart Nellis AFB to stage for Irma recovery efforts. Updates to follow. @Travis60AMW #HurricaneIrma #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/Maa6XtZXfF — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) September 11, 2017

By 6 a.m. the air force base tweeted an update that the airman deployed to stage for Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

UPDATE: Airmen from Nellis AFB have deployed to stage for Irma recovery efforts. Media links to follow. @Travis60AMW #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/5uXAYRhAqr — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) September 11, 2017

It was not immediately known how long the airmen will be needed to assist with recovery.

Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base recently assisted with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas.

