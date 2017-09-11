Nellis Air Force Base airmen depart for Irma recovery efforts - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nellis Air Force Base airmen depart for Irma recovery efforts

Posted: Updated:
Airmen depart for Irma recovery efforts on Sept. 11, 2017. (NellisAFB/Twitter) Airmen depart for Irma recovery efforts on Sept. 11, 2017. (NellisAFB/Twitter)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base departed to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts Monday. 

The air force base tweeted early in the morning that the team was preparing to leave. 

By 6 a.m. the air force base tweeted an update that the airman deployed to stage for Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. 

It was not immediately known how long the airmen will be needed to assist with recovery. 

Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base recently assisted with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas. 

