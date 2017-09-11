Cooler temperatures to move into Las Vegas

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)

Drier air starts to move into the Las Vegas area this week along with cooler temperatures.

On Monday, there will be a lot of sunshine in the Las Vegas Valley. However, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the local mountains and in northwest Arizona.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the double digits all week.

Breezy conditions begin Wednesday afternoon thanks to an approaching low.

