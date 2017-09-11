Cooler temperatures to move into Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cooler temperatures to move into Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Drier air starts to move into the Las Vegas area this week along with cooler temperatures.

On Monday, there will be a lot of sunshine in the Las Vegas Valley. However, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the local mountains and in northwest Arizona. 

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the double digits all week.  

Breezy conditions begin Wednesday afternoon thanks to an approaching low.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.