Guidelines on how to donate to hurricane victims

Workers from Orange County rescue make a final check of an area on a flooded street after they were called to rescue residents from their homes during by Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Disaster relief efforts are underway to help victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The generosity of Americans is endless.

If you're hoping to donate to victims, don’t reach for food, water or clothing for donation items.

The Center for International Disaster Information said cash is better because donating goods into hurricane beaten areas may be impossible.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe campaign set up by The Direct Impact Fund with options on how to help victims.

For further guidelines on how to help or receive assistance, click here.

This article was written by Mike Doria.

