Metro investigating deadly shooting at 7-Eleven

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven Sunday night.

Police responded to the incident at the business just before midnight at 4510 East Vegas Valley Drive, near Lamb Boulevard.

According to police, a customer came went to the business to make a purchase when he got into an argument with the clerk. The customer then left the store and the clerk called the owner.

The owner showed up at the 7-Eleven then the customer came back with two other friends. The two groups continued to argue and at one point, the owner shot the customer in the chest.

The customer was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating if the use of force was justified, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.