Metro investigating deadly shooting at 7-11

Officers investigate a homicide at a 7-11 on Sept. 10, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a 7-11 Sunday night.

Police responded to the incident at the business just before midnight at 4510 East Vegas Valley Drive, near Lamb Boulevard.

One person was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

