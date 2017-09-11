Las Vegas demonstrators protest Trump’s DACA decision

More than 100 demonstrators marched from Trump International to the Statue of Liberty at New York, New York in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to end protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally by their parents. (FOX5)

More than 100 demonstrators marched from Trump International to the Statue of Liberty at New York, New York in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to end protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally by their parents.

“We’re a part of this country, this is our home,” organizer Erika Castro said. Castro said she's been a DACA recipient since it was introduced in 2012.

Sunday’s march was about two and a half miles. Protestors’ message was loud and clear.

“If congress doesn’t do anything in the next six months, there are 13,000 of us in Nevada that will lose their jobs,” Castro said.

Roughly 800,000 dreamers across the U.S. would lose their protections from deportation.

“So many of the families are dealing with the situation and so it affects our classroom every day,” teacher Diane Hardy said. “So many of students who are in CCSD are from immigrant families.”

Critics of the DACA program said it’s unconstitutional because former President Obama introduced it by executive action. Some Trump supporters expressed concern that the program will encourage illegal immigration.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.