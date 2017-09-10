Man arrested after road rage shooting in Henderson

An elderly man was shot in the leg in an apparent road rage incident near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street Sunday night, according to Henderson Police. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

Henderson police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a road rage incident that injured a 77-year-old man.

Aaron Keith was arrested Monday morning for battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police said on Sunday at 6:46 p.m. officers received reports that a suspect, identified as Keith, fired several shots into another vehicle during a road rage incident in the area of Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Police said the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Keith left the area in a white compact car, possibly a Toyota, police said.

Using information from witnesses and leads, police were able to identify Keith as the suspect. He was taken into custody at 2:50 a.m. at his Las Vegas home. During his arrest, officers also found a handgun that was believed to be used during the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

