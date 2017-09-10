Elderly man shot in possible road rage incident in Henderson, shooter flees

An elderly man was shot in the leg in an apparent road rage incident near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street Sunday night, according to Henderson Police. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

An elderly man was shot in the leg in an apparent road rage incident near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street Sunday night, according to Henderson Police.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:46 p.m. where someone fired at a vehicle, hitting the elderly man, police said.

According to Henderson Police, the man is stable and suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The suspect fled in a white compact car, possibly a Toyota. No description of the suspect was given by police.

