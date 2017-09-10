Elderly woman robbed, suspect soon caught near Charleston and Cimarron

A man was arrested after taking a cell phone from an elderly woman Sunday morning, according to Metro Police.

At around 9:30 a.m., the man approached the 73-year-old woman on the sidewalk, asking to use her cell phone outside Calico Jack's Saloon at 8200 W. Charleston Boulevard near Cimarron Road. She refused, so he pushed her down, took the phone and ran off, police said.

He hid the phone behind a building and was soon caught by police and was taken into custody.

Police said the woman suffered scrapes on her knees and arms and her phone was recovered.

