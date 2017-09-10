Las Vegas family assists with Hurricane Harvey recovery

In this Aug. 28 photo, a home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Spring, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

As Southern Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, Houston, Texas is still cleaning up the damage left in Harvey’s path.

Although Hurricane Harvey was hundreds of miles away, the devastation it caused still felt close to one valley couple who said humanity can always go the extra mile.

Xiomara Ortiz and Robert Sierra said the images coming out of the wreckage in Houston pulled on their heart strings.

“It’s very inspiring to see others also have such a good heart," Ortiz said. “(They're) going down there to Texas and helping those in need."

The Houston area is 1,200 miles away, but Ortiz and Sierra said they are committed to the cause.

The pair has been collecting donations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, by stuffing a U-haul full of supplies.

The two noticed that a large majority of the hurricane relief have gone directly to Houston, the big city.

Although Houston does need the help, smaller communities nearby such as Beaumont and Dickinson also need support and that is what the pair is focusing on.

“It doesn’t take much,” Sierra said. “We have plenty of food that we don’t eat in our pantry. We have plenty of closets that don't fit anymore and all it takes is going in there, pulling a couple of things out and putting it in a box and bringing it to us and calling us, we’ll take care of it.”

They’ll be heading down to Texas on Sept. 13, they said. The duo is still collecting donations and is looking specifically for non-perishable food items, over the counter medicines, items for babies including wipes and diapers and pet food.

Sierra said he will also be documenting the journey every step of the way so that people can see first hand how their donations helped.

To donate, contact Sierra at (702) 763-4413 or by email: Rob@vegasbigrob.com.

